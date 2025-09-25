BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BOP 26.15 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.06%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.45%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
DGKC 253.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.32%)
FCCL 59.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.50 Increased By ▲ 6.81 (3.16%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 107.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 188.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 55.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.62%)
PPL 201.81 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.64%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.42%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
SNGP 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.04%)
SSGC 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TREET 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
TRG 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks post longest losing run in six months as IT sell-off continues

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 04:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks declined for the fifth straight session on Thursday, marking their longest losing streak in more than six months, as IT stocks slumped after persistent foreign outflows in the wake of U.S. visa curbs kept investors on edge.

The Nifty 50 slipped 0.66% to 24,890.85 and the BSE Sensex eased 0.68% to 81,159.68 to log their longest losing run since early March.

The Nifty and Sensex fell 2.1% and 2.2% in five sessions.

On the day, fifteen of the 16 major sectors declined, while small-cap and mid-cap indexes shed 0.6% each.

IT index lost 5.6%, leading the sectoral decline so far this week. On the day, it fell 1.3%.

Investor sentiment weakened after the U.S. announced a $100,000 fee for fresh H-1B visa applications earlier this month, raising concerns about higher costs for Indian IT firms which draw a large share of their revenue from the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that U.S. lawmakers are scrutinising the H 1B visa usage of big tech firms, including Amazon and Apple.

“Markets run on hope, but any rebound hinges on U.S. trade talks while visa issues have also weighed on sentiment,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

“With little progress and mostly bravado from the U.S. President, doubts persist that macro moves like tax cuts will deliver the big push that the markets have been waiting for.”

Foreign portfolio investors sold 24.26 billion rupees ($273.43 million) worth of equities on Wednesday, taking net September outflows to $1.32 billion.

Among stocks, Tata Motors dropped 2.7% after the Financial Times reported the company would foot the bill for a major cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover, with losses potentially exceeding its fiscal 2025 profit.

Bucking the trend, the Nifty metals index gained 0.2%, led by a 6.3% surge in Hindustan Copper Global copper prices surged after supply was disrupted at metals major Freeport-McMoRan’s Indonesia mine due to a sudden mudflow.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Indian stocks NSE Nifty 50 Indian equity

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks post longest losing run in six months as IT sell-off continues

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories