Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW), a Pakistani automaker, announced plans to expand into new export markets, including the Philippines, Mexico, and Afghanistan, as part of its strategy to strengthen growth and diversify revenues.

The update was provided in an analyst’s briefing attended by Topline Securities on Thursday.

As per the brokerage house, Sazgar’s management said that despite recent floods, deliveries remained largely unaffected except for temporary disruption when the Karachi–Lahore road was closed.

Recent floods in Pakistan have severely disrupted supply chains, leading to transportation delays amid damage to infrastructure, including roads.

Meanwhile, Sazgar, which at present offers six variants, i.e. four Haval models and two Jolion models, shared that strong demand has pushed delivery timelines from 2-3 months to 4 months.

The company informed that its four-wheeler production capacity stands at 40 vehicles a day, but current output has reached 60 daily, pushing management to consider expanding production.

“With bookings exceeding this level, the company’s expansion plans will raise production to 100–120 vehicles per day, with the possibility of double shifts if demand continues to grow,” said Topline.

Management also highlighted upcoming introductions, including Tank and Canon Alpha models, targeted for March 2026.

Financially, the company reported an 89% rise in turnover to Rs109 billion and a 106% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs16 billion, driven mainly by Haval sales.