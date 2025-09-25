BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (5.38%)
CNERGY 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.07%)
CPHL 101.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.31%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
DGKC 254.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.04%)
FCCL 59.62 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.91%)
FFL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.58%)
GCIL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 223.40 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (3.57%)
KEL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
MLCF 108.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.49%)
NBP 188.70 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.33%)
PAEL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
PIBTL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.52%)
PPL 203.60 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.54%)
PREMA 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.79%)
PRL 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.41%)
SNGP 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.43%)
SSGC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
TELE 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TPLP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TREET 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.51%)
TRG 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 03:40pm

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW), a Pakistani automaker, announced plans to expand into new export markets, including the Philippines, Mexico, and Afghanistan, as part of its strategy to strengthen growth and diversify revenues.

The update was provided in an analyst’s briefing attended by Topline Securities on Thursday.

As per the brokerage house, Sazgar’s management said that despite recent floods, deliveries remained largely unaffected except for temporary disruption when the Karachi–Lahore road was closed.

Recent floods in Pakistan have severely disrupted supply chains, leading to transportation delays amid damage to infrastructure, including roads.

Meanwhile, Sazgar, which at present offers six variants, i.e. four Haval models and two Jolion models, shared that strong demand has pushed delivery timelines from 2-3 months to 4 months.

The company informed that its four-wheeler production capacity stands at 40 vehicles a day, but current output has reached 60 daily, pushing management to consider expanding production.

“With bookings exceeding this level, the company’s expansion plans will raise production to 100–120 vehicles per day, with the possibility of double shifts if demand continues to grow,” said Topline.

Management also highlighted upcoming introductions, including Tank and Canon Alpha models, targeted for March 2026.

Financially, the company reported an 89% rise in turnover to Rs109 billion and a 106% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs16 billion, driven mainly by Haval sales.

auto sector HAVAL Sazgar Pakistan auto sector auto exports jOLION Canon Alpha

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories