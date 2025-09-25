BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (5.38%)
CNERGY 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.07%)
CPHL 101.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.31%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
DGKC 254.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.04%)
FCCL 59.62 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.91%)
FFL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.58%)
GCIL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 223.40 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (3.57%)
KEL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
MLCF 108.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.49%)
NBP 188.70 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.33%)
PAEL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
PIBTL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.52%)
PPL 203.60 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.54%)
PREMA 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.79%)
PRL 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.41%)
SNGP 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.43%)
SSGC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
TELE 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TPLP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TREET 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.51%)
TRG 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India spin great Ashwin joins Australia’s BBL in first

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2025 03:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Veteran spin great Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday joined Sydney Thunder as the first Indian men’s international to feature in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow any current player in Indian international or domestic cricket to feature in overseas leagues.

But Ashwin retired in December during India’s Test tour of Australia and quit the Indian Premier League in August, freeing him up to be “an explorer of the game around various leagues”.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it,” said the 39-year-old in a statement.

“My conversations with the leadership were excellent and we’re fully aligned on my role.”

Ashwin will be available from early January, joining David Warner as Thunder bid to make back-to-back BBL finals.

“I love how Dave Warner plays the game and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset,” he added.

Ashwin, who played for five IPL franchises, finished his India career with 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24.00.

He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals.

“From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special,” said Thunder general manager Trent Copeland.

“He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players.”

The BBL gets under way on December 14.

Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Premier League Big Bash League Board of Control for Cricket in India

Comments

200 characters

India spin great Ashwin joins Australia’s BBL in first

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories