India signs $7bn deal with HAL for fighter aircraft

NEW DELHI: India has signed a 623.70 billion Indian rupees ($7.03 billion) deal with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the defence ministry said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The order is critical for the IAF, whose fighter jets strength is fast depleting, and comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to bolster its home-grown defence capabilities in the aftermath of a deadly conflict with old foe Pakistan.

HAL, whose earnings have been pressured by delays in the supply of aircraft, has promised faster deliveries.