BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.22%)
CNERGY 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.41%)
CPHL 101.88 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.43%)
DCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 254.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.04%)
FCCL 59.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.22%)
FFL 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.53%)
GCIL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 223.40 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (3.57%)
KEL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
MLCF 108.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
NBP 188.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.22%)
PAEL 55.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.52%)
PPL 203.20 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.34%)
PREMA 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.79%)
PRL 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.43%)
SSGC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
TELE 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TPLP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TREET 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.51%)
TRG 78.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India signs $7bn deal with HAL for fighter aircraft

Reuters Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 03:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has signed a 623.70 billion Indian rupees ($7.03 billion) deal with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the defence ministry said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The order is critical for the IAF, whose fighter jets strength is fast depleting, and comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to bolster its home-grown defence capabilities in the aftermath of a deadly conflict with old foe Pakistan.

HAL, whose earnings have been pressured by delays in the supply of aircraft, has promised faster deliveries.

India IAF Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd India signs $7bn deal with HAL Tejas Mk 1A fighter aircraft

Comments

200 characters

India signs $7bn deal with HAL for fighter aircraft

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories