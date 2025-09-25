BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BOP 26.16 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (5.1%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.99%)
CPHL 102.52 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (4.08%)
DCL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 254.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.04%)
FCCL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.85%)
FFL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.72%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.99 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (3.38%)
KEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.12 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.02%)
PAEL 54.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
PIBTL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
POWER 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.08%)
PPL 202.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.74%)
PREMA 48.88 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.96%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.04%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
SNGP 136.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
SSGC 44.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,488 Increased By 134.3 (0.82%)
BR30 54,448 Increased By 1026.7 (1.92%)
KSE100 159,150 Increased By 913.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 48,583 Increased By 347.8 (0.72%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance TRG (TRG Pakistan Limited) 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03%

TRG Pakistan denies knowledge of price trigger

BR Web Desk Published 25 Sep, 2025 12:39pm

TRG Pakistan Limited clarified on Thursday that it was not aware of any development regarding the recent movement in the share price or trading volume of its securities.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The company remains in full compliance with all applicable regulatory disclosure requirements, and in the event any material or price-sensitive information emerges, the company will promptly inform the exchange in accordance with the applicable regulations,” it informed the bourse.

In April, TRG posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs4 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, against a loss-after-tax of Rs16.73 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The profit comes in line with Rs5.26 billion the company made through the share of profit in equity accounted investee.

PSX notice PSX notices TRG Pakistan Limited

Comments

200 characters

TRG Pakistan denies knowledge of price trigger

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories