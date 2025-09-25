TRG Pakistan denies knowledge of price trigger

TRG Pakistan Limited clarified on Thursday that it was not aware of any development regarding the recent movement in the share price or trading volume of its securities.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The company remains in full compliance with all applicable regulatory disclosure requirements, and in the event any material or price-sensitive information emerges, the company will promptly inform the exchange in accordance with the applicable regulations,” it informed the bourse.

In April, TRG posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs4 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, against a loss-after-tax of Rs16.73 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The profit comes in line with Rs5.26 billion the company made through the share of profit in equity accounted investee.