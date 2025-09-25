BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
French court to deliver verdict in Sarkozy corruption trial

  • French prosecutors have requested a seven-year jail sentence for Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 11:46am

PARIS: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will on Thursday learn his fate in a corruption trial in which he is accused of taking millions of euros from late Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi to help finance his 2007 election campaign.

French prosecutors have requested a seven-year jail sentence for Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012.

He can appeal if found guilty, which would likely suspend his sentence.

The 70-year-old has been on trial since January on charges of “concealing the embezzlement of public funds, passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime”.

Investigators allege he made a corrupt pact with the Libyan government.

At issue is a murky affair alleged to involve Libyan spies, a convicted terrorist, arms dealers and allegations that Gaddafi provided Sarkozy’s campaign with millions of euros shipped to Paris in suitcases. Sarkozy has repeatedly denied any guilt, and said the case is politically motivated.

Despite lingering legal headaches, and having his Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction, stripped in June, Sarkozy remains an influential figure on the French political stage.

He recently met with his former protege, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and has also lent credibility to the National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen, saying the far-right, anti-immigrant party now forms part of the “republican arc.”

Sarkozy has faced legal battles since leaving office. Last year, France’s highest court upheld his conviction for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former French head of state.

The tag has now been removed.

Also last year, an appeals court confirmed a separate conviction for illegal campaign financing over his failed re-election bid in 2012.

