BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BOP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.26%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.99%)
CPHL 102.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.06%)
DCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 254.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.08%)
FCCL 59.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.86%)
FFL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.72%)
GCIL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
HUBC 222.47 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.14%)
KEL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.17 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
PIBTL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
POWER 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.78%)
PPL 201.75 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.61%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.29%)
PTC 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
SNGP 136.87 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TREET 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,487 Increased By 133.4 (0.82%)
BR30 54,426 Increased By 1004.4 (1.88%)
KSE100 159,124 Increased By 887.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,572 Increased By 336.6 (0.7%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BYD outsells Tesla in EU for second month, Stellantis returns to sales growth

  • Carmakers have ramped up PHEV sales to comply with emission standards with more affordable and more profitable cars than pure EVs
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 11:36am

Chinese EV maker BYD sold three times as many new cars in the European Union last month than in August 2024, surpassing US competitor Tesla for the second consecutive month, data from the European auto lobby ACEA showed on Thursday.

Stellantis returned to sales growth in Europe for the first time in over a year, as the overall market expanded with a boost from plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric (BEV) sales.

Why it’s important

Europe’s battered car industry faces challenges including US import tariffs, competition from China and difficulties in profitably meeting domestic regulations for EV adoption.

Carmakers have ramped up PHEV sales to comply with emission standards with more affordable and more profitable cars than pure EVs.

Chinese brands have also used the technology to minimise the impact of the European Union’s tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, and to win over China-skeptic European drivers.

By the numbers

Sales in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose 4.7% to 0.8 million cars in August, ACEA data showed.

Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault rose 4.8% and 7.8% year-on-year, respectively, and were up 2.2% at Stellantis, growing for the first time since February 2024.

Tesla’s EU sales dropped 36.6%, squeezing its market share to 1.2% from 2% a year ago.

BYD’s sales were up 201.3% to give it 1.3% of the market. Sales of MG-owner SAIC Motor, also from China, jumped 59.4% in August, taking its year-to-date market share to 1.9% and making it the tenth best seller in the bloc so far this year.

Total Eu car sales rose 5.3%.

Registrations of battery electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid cars were up 30.2%, 54.5% and 14.1%, respectively, to account collectively for 62.2% of the bloc’s registrations, up from 52.8% in August 2024.

Tesla BYD

Comments

200 characters

BYD outsells Tesla in EU for second month, Stellantis returns to sales growth

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories