BML 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.37%)
CNERGY 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (3.32%)
DCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
DGKC 254.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.13%)
FCCL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.78%)
FFL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUBC 223.25 Increased By ▲ 8.15 (3.79%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.34%)
KOSM 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.37%)
MLCF 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.22%)
NBP 188.99 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.61%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
PIBTL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.61%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
PPL 200.99 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.19%)
PREMA 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.6%)
PRL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.6%)
PTC 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
SNGP 137.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.58%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TREET 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
TRG 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
BR100 16,491 Increased By 137.5 (0.84%)
BR30 54,414 Increased By 993.2 (1.86%)
KSE100 159,126 Increased By 888.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,547 Increased By 311.8 (0.65%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan rises on weaker dollar prospects, stock market strength

  • The yuan was 0.11% higher at 7.1235 to the dollar after trading in a 7.1220-7.1306 range.
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 11:23am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan firmed against the dollar on Thursday, supported by bets of further weakness in the US currency following the resumption of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as well as a robust local stock market.

By 0408 GMT, the yuan was 0.11% higher at 7.1235 to the dollar after trading in a 7.1220-7.1306 range.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1118 per dollar, 175 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

The dollar held steady in Asian trade on Thursday after overnight gains.

While the pace of further US monetary easing remains unclear, analysts believe a weaker dollar trend will continue.

“We maintain year-end USD/CNY forecast at 7.10, underpinned by USD weakness, (China’s) current account surplus and stable USD/CNY fixings,” BofA Securities analysts said in a note.

The sustained strength of the Chinese stock market has also lifted investor risk appetite.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which is on track for the fifth consecutive monthly gain, continued to hover around a 10-year high.

Goldman Sachs expects the emerging market equity rally, including in China, can extend into the year-end thanks to AI optimism and strong foreign buying amid the US monetary easing, providing support to local currencies.

Separately, China will roll out further measures to support the development of yuan bonds in Hong Kong and accelerate global use of its currency, a senior official at China’s central bank said on Thursday.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1285 yuan per dollar, up about 0.14% in Asian trade.

The offshore yuan weakened to 7.14 overnight due to gains in dollar.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan rises on weaker dollar prospects, stock market strength

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Oil pulls back from 7-week high as traders ponder supply-demand uncertainty

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

Din Textile Mills to expand value-added home textile operations

Read more stories