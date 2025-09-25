China stocks rise as tech shares extend rally, Hong Kong up

BML 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.37%)
CNERGY 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (3.32%)
DCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
DGKC 254.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.13%)
FCCL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.78%)
FFL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUBC 223.25 Increased By ▲ 8.15 (3.79%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.34%)
KOSM 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.37%)
MLCF 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.22%)
NBP 188.99 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.61%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
PIBTL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.61%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
PPL 200.99 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.19%)
PREMA 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.6%)
PRL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.6%)
PTC 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
SNGP 137.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.58%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TREET 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
TRG 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
BR100 16,491 Increased By 137.5 (0.84%)
BR30 54,414 Increased By 993.2 (1.86%)
KSE100 159,126 Increased By 888.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,547 Increased By 311.8 (0.65%)
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 11:21am

HONG KONG: China stocks rose on Thursday, led by tech shares, as investors remained focus on sector trends during a quiet policy period before major holidays.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 3,859.62 points, on track to register a 1% gain for the week. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.9%.

  • “We’re sticking with our view of a steady, gradual bull market and maintaining our focus on tech themes,” analysts at Topsperity Securities said, adding that the industry trends will continue to be the driver for short-term market direction.

  • Trading could be light, given the current policy lull following the Federal Reserve’s meeting, China-US leaders’ call, and ahead of the National Day and mid-autumn holidays next week, they added.

  • Investors were also watching for Thursday’s staff-level technical talks between US and Chinese officials at the US Treasury, focused on trade and economic issues, Reuters reported.

  • Tech sectors led the gains on Thursday, with the artificial intelligence up 2.9% and semiconductor shares up 0.4%.

  • The rare earth sector added 0.9%, following a news report that Group of Seven (G7) members and the European Union are considering price floors to promote rare earth production.

  • Financials-related shares dragged on the market, with the banking sector weakening 0.9% and the insurance sector down 0.3%.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.4% at 26,633.81.

  • The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.9%, on track to register the eighth straight month of gains. Shares of Alibaba extended gains to a fresh four-year high.

China and Hong Kong stocks

