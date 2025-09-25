BML 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 26.32 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.44%)
CNERGY 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
CPHL 101.75 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.46%)
DCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 254.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.13%)
FCCL 59.62 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.5%)
FFL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
GCIL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
HUBC 223.31 Increased By ▲ 8.21 (3.82%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.19%)
KOSM 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.56%)
MLCF 107.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.13%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
PIBTL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.68%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.36%)
PPL 201.50 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (2.45%)
PREMA 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.92%)
PRL 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.71%)
PTC 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SNGP 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.5%)
SSGC 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.74%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TREET 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.83%)
BR100 16,488 Increased By 134.5 (0.82%)
BR30 54,396 Increased By 974.7 (1.82%)
KSE100 159,159 Increased By 922.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 48,556 Increased By 320.4 (0.66%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars steady, market scales back RBA easing

  • The Aussie edged up 0.1% to $0.6590, after easing 0.3% overnight and away from a top of $0.6628
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 10:58am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars steadied on Thursday as a rally in their US counterpart petered out and investors scaled back expectations for Aussie rate cuts in the wake of a high inflation reading.

Markets had already seen scant prospect of the Reserve Bank of Australia easing at a policy meeting next week but have now also trimmed the chance of a November cut to 40%, from 70% a couple of days before.

Details in the August consumer price report were taken as pointing to upside risks for third-quarter inflation, even though the RBA has played down the relevance of the data series.

Analysts were queuing up to sound more hawkish, with NAB, Macquarie, Citi, Nomura and TD Securities all abandoning calls for a November easing. CBA, Westpac, ANZ and Goldman Sachs retained a November cut but with plenty of caveats.

“The CPI indicates material upside risks to Q3 inflation and a cyclical upswing in the activity data is also clear, but there are signs of softer employment and moderating wages growth,” noted Belinda Allen, head of Australian economics at CBA.

“We continue to expect one last 25bp rate cut in November, but it is by no means guaranteed and will be highly dependent on the data flow from here.”

The Aussie edged up 0.1% to $0.6590, after easing 0.3% overnight and away from a top of $0.6628.

That leaves the focus on support around $0.6575. The kiwi dollar was lagging badly at $0.5813, having slid 0.8% overnight to a one-month low at $0.5807.

A break of August’ s trough at $0.5800 would be very bearish technically, with the next target at $0.5730.

The kiwi hit a three-year low on the Aussie at A$0.8810 as a run of dismal data from New Zealand has seen markets price in deeper rate cuts there.

Markets are fully priced for a quarter-point rate cut to 2.75% from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand next month, and a 30% risk it may even ease by 50 basis points.

Rates could now bottom at 2.25% given the need for aggressive stimulus.

“We expect continued downwards pressure to weigh on the cross towards A$0.8700 as markets fully price in 75bps of easing from the RBNZ to come,” analysts at Kiwibank wrote in a note. “Even more so if a move below 2% is required.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars steady, market scales back RBA easing

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Oil pulls back from 7-week high as traders ponder supply-demand uncertainty

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

Din Textile Mills to expand value-added home textile operations

Read more stories