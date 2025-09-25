BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 26.29 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.33%)
CNERGY 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.03%)
CPHL 101.70 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.41%)
DCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
DGKC 253.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-1.25%)
FCCL 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
FFL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
GCIL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.94%)
HUBC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 8.40 (3.91%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.34%)
KOSM 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
MLCF 107.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
NBP 189.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.88%)
PAEL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
PIBTL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.61%)
POWER 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.40 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (2.39%)
PREMA 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.92%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
SNGP 137.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.65%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TREET 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.83%)
BR100 16,491 Increased By 137.5 (0.84%)
BR30 54,414 Increased By 993.2 (1.86%)
KSE100 159,158 Increased By 921.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 48,564 Increased By 328.8 (0.68%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 40-year bond yield drops to over a month low after strong auction

  • The 40-year JGB yield fell 7 basis points (bps) to 3.31%, its lowest since August 14
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 10:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s 40-year bond yield tanked to a more than one-month low on Thursday after an auction saw strong demand, underpinned by easing concerns around the nation’s public finances.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 7 basis points (bps) to 3.31%, its lowest since August 14.

“The 40-year bond auction was strong as expected, because worries about the worsening fiscal health of the nation receded,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

The auction received bids worth 2.6 times the amount sold, higher than 2.1 times at the previous auction.

Super-long JGB yields have been falling from historic highs scaled earlier this month as concerns over Japan’s fiscal outlook ease.

This shift was reinforced by Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership candidate Sanae Takaichi, who toned down her appeal for government spending.

Takaichi is seen as a frontrunner, along with Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, in the ruling party’s leadership race scheduled for October 4, after Prime Minister Ishiba’s decision to step down earlier this month.

Other positive cues for super-long bonds included the finance ministry’s proposal to cut the quantity of their issuance in liquidity enhancement auctions, Inadome said.

Bets that the yield curve would flatten following a surprisingly hawkish Bank of Japan stance also improved demand for super-long dated bonds, he added.

Expectations that the BOJ will hike rates grew after two BOJ board members voted on Friday to hike interest rates, though any sell-off of super-long bonds may be limited as they have fallen to a relatively cheap level, strategists said.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 3.155%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 2.61%.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.645%.

The five-year yield rose 1 bp to 1.23%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.925%.

JGBs BOJ Japan's 40 year bond

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 40-year bond yield drops to over a month low after strong auction

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Oil pulls back from 7-week high as traders ponder supply-demand uncertainty

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

Din Textile Mills to expand value-added home textile operations

Read more stories