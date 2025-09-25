BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
US bans Iranian officials at UN from ‘shopping spree’

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: Iranian officials at the UN summit this week won’t be able to shop in New York after the US government barred them from purchasing everything from bulk household goods to expensive watches.

The restrictions on the visiting Iranians were described by a State Department spokesman as “maximum pressure.”

“We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its clerical elites to have a shopping spree in New York while the Iranian people endure poverty, crumbling infrastructure, and dire shortages of water and electricity,” Thomas Pigott said.

The move restricts Iranian diplomats and other officials from visiting popular stores such as Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The notice in the Federal Register also said Iranian officials would need to seek permission from the State Department to buy “luxury goods.” A range of items, including watches, electronics and fountain pens, were listed, with restrictions kicking in if they were valued at more than $1,000. Vehicles worth more than $60,000 were also listed as luxury goods.

Iran’s economy has been hard hit by US sanctions, impacting imports of a range of goods and also Tehran’s ability to sell its oil and other exports abroad.

US President Donald Trump has sought to cripple Iran’s nuclear program since taking office this year, ordering bomb and missile attacks on three nuclear sites in June.

US UN US State Department Iranian officials

