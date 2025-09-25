BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

Rizwan Bhatti Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued revised instructions under the Basel Capital Adequacy Framework for the Standardized Approach to Credit Risk, marking the first step toward implementing Phase II of Basel III reforms.

The new guidelines will be applied on a parallel run basis from September 30, 2025, to June 30, 2026, allowing banks, digital banks, and DFIs to adjust and provide feedback before full adoption.

According to SBP, the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) exposed critical weaknesses in the financial system, prompting global regulatory reforms. In response, the Basel III framework was introduced by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) to address shortcomings of the pre-crisis regime and strengthen the resilience of the banking sector.

SBP mid-year review: Pakistan banking sector remains resilient during Jan-Jun 2025

BCBS reforms are broadly divided into two phases. Phase I focused on enhancing capital adequacy, introducing liquidity and leverage ratios, and establishing the D-SIB framework. Phase II emphasises revisions to the risk-weighting regime, leverage ratio, and other enhancements.

SBP has already implemented Phase I reforms. As a first step toward adopting Phase II reforms in a smooth and timely manner, and in line with BCBS guidance, SBP has developed revised instructions on the Standardized Approach for Credit Risk.

These revised instructions will be implemented across the industry on a parallel run basis from September 30, 2025 to June 30, 2026 (four quarters). This approach will allow SBP to assess practical challenges and incorporate industry feedback, if required, for final implementation.

During the parallel run period, banks, digital banks, and development finance institutions (DFIs) will be required to submit capital adequacy returns under both the existing and revised instructions.

Under the current framework, quarterly returns must be filed within 14 working days of the quarter-end and annual audited returns within three months of the year-end.

Under the revised regime, quarterly returns will be due by the end of the month following the quarter-end, while annual audited returns will need to be submitted by April 30, 2026.

Regulatory compliance assessments will continue to be based on the existing instructions and no enforcement action will be taken on the non-compliance with the revised framework during the parallel run. All other instructions on the subject remain unchanged, the SBP mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP DFIs banking sector global financial crisis digital banks BCBS phase II reforms Credit Risk

Comments

200 characters

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

PM vows to implement World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Govt launches scheme to promote affordable housing finance

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Flood havoc: PM urges IMF to factor impact into its review

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Read more stories