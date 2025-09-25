ECC orders monitoring to stop donkey meat, hides entering food chain

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed the Ministries of Commerce and National Food Security & Research to effectively monitor the whole process of donkeys’ meat and hides to prevent them from making their way into the local food supply chain, sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, the Commerce Ministry briefed the ECC that the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950, empowered the Federal Government to prohibit, restrict, or otherwise control the imports and exports of goods. Exports from Pakistan are regulated under the Export Policy Order (EPO), 2022, whereby certain goods are either banned for export or restricted inasmuch as they are required to fulfill certain conditions.

The Ministry of Commerce further shared with the forum that in 2015, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) moved a summary to the ECC highlighting the surge in donkey hide exports and the associated illegal and brutal slaughtering practices, along with concerns about the illegal sale of donkey meat(faking) as beef in the local markets. The ECC imposed a ban on the export of donkey hides and mandated the MNFS&R to enforce necessary regulations with support from the Provincial Governments.

The ECC was further informed that MNFS&R had earlier proposed to lift the ban on the export of donkey hides originating only from designated/approved/registered donkey slaughterhouses located in the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and the Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ), as these zones are governed by the Export Processing Zone (Amendment) Act, 2023, the Gwadar Tax Free Zone Rules, 2021 respectively and/or the rules made there under, the provisions of which ensure that the chances of pilferage of donkey hides, meat, and other products into the domestic market will be minimized.

However, in its revised proposal, the MNFS&R has now requested to allow lifting of the ban on the export of donkey hides, with the condition that such exports shall be permitted only if originating from the designated/approved/registered donkey slaughterhouse located in the Gwadar Free Zone.

The Ministry of Commerce informed that it has sought the comments from the Ministry of Food Security and Research, the Ministry of Industries and Production, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In its comments, the FBR has observed that the proposal lacks clarity on the handling of donkey meat and by-products, as well as the source and movement of donkeys to EPZS or the GFZ. The concerns of FBR have been responded to by the MNFS&R, stating that the export protocols with China exist for both donkey meat and hides, with strict official supervision, using donkeys from approved breeding farms only, and all operations will be closely regulated.

During the ensuing discussion, the Ministry of Commerce informed the ECC that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research had undertaken the responsibility of disposing of donkey meat and hides. The forum was further apprised that the reservations raised by the stakeholders had been addressed and risks had been minimized. The Finance Division endorsed the summary.

The Minister for Petroleum stressed the effective implementation of the proposal and the need to devisea foolproof check and balance system to thwart its local consumption and sale, thus preventing it from making its way into the local food supply chain. In response to a query raised regarding the maintenance of the ecological equilibrium, the Ministry of Commerce responded that since there is a specific zone designated for the export of this item, the whole process would be strictly regulated and monitored.

The Ministry of Commerce briefed the forum that the export rules for Gwadar Free Zone are in place and are being strictly monitored. The Minister of National Food Security and Research endorsed the proposal.

After a detailed discussion, the ECC approved the proposal with the direction to the Ministries of Commerce and National Food Security & Research to effectively implement and monitor the whole process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025