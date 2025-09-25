BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
London mayor calls Trump ‘Islamophobic’ and ‘racist’

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan called Donald Trump “Islamophobic” and “racist” on Wednesday after the US president appeared to suggest the British politician wanted to introduce sharia law in the UK’s capital city.

Khan, of the centre-left Labour party, and the Republican Trump have traded insults for years, with the latest row stemming from comments the president made at the United Nations this week.

“I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic,” the Mayor of London told Sky News.

During his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Trump said: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed.

“Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that,” he added, referring to the Islamic law code based on the teachings of the Koran.

