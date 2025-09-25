NA panel slams unannounced power load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has denounced the rampant unannounced load shedding by electricity distribution companies (Discos), terming it a violation of policies and directions set by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

The committee decided to summon officials of the Power Division in its next meeting to discuss the matter.

The committee met under the Chairmanship of MNA Malik Ibrar Ahmad at Parliament House on Wednesday.

It was briefed on rampant unannounced load shedding by the power distribution companies and the action taken by Nepra. Members were told that the companies were carrying out power cuts under the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) loss policy on the instructions of the Power Division — a practice that clearly violated Nepra’s Performance Standards Distribution Rules, 2025.

The Nepra officials further clarified that the regulator had never approved or recognised such a policy. The committee termed the policy a clear intrusion into the mandate of the Regulator.

The committee was later briefed on the performance of Ogra (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) as the regulator of the petroleum and gas sectors. The committee criticised Ogra’s monitoring of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales and decanting in residential areas, warning that the lax oversight posed serious risks to human life and property.

The panel also expressed its concern about the manufacturing of substandard LPG cylinders and called for strict legal action against all those not conforming to the safety standards.

The NA body called for conducting a media campaign to inform the public about the hazards of using substandard LPG cylinders. It also decided to call a meeting with Ogra and the Sui gas companies to discuss the issues related to the over-billing and increasing line losses.

After a detailed discussion, the committee decided not to recommend a private member’s bill regarding the amendment in the Services Tribunals Amendment Bill 2025. It was apprised that the Bill sought a reduction of the time period from ninety to thirty-five days, allowing aggrieved civil servants to file an appeal in the Federal Services Tribunal. The panel was further apprised that a reduction in the time period will not only overburden the Tribunal but also deprive the departments of carrying out due diligence while deciding the appeal of the aggrieved civil servants.

