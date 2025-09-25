PM Shehbaz, Trump exchange pleasantries

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries at Arab-Islamic summit in New York on Wednesday.

As per details, the two leaders held an informal meeting with pleasant exchange of greetings. A warm handshake and a candid conversation marked the meeting. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by US President Donald Trump and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister also held meetings with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The meetings were marked by warm handshakes, informal and candid conversations, and meaningful exchanges among the world leaders.