PPRA rules: APNS thanks Punjab CM, others on withdrawal of amendment

KARACHI: The APNS has expressed its thanks to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Information Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani for accepting the demand of APNS to withdraw amendment in the PPRA rules and allow publication of tender notices ads in newspapers as in the past.

APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Mohammed Ather Kazi in a press statement have stated that the resolution of the long pending issue would be highly appreciated by the Punjab based newspapers who were suffering grossly by the amendment in the PPRA rules.

The APNS has long been demanding withdrawal of the amendment as it badly affected economy of regional and small newspapers of the province.

The APNS office bearers welcomed the much awaited decision of the Punjab Government and stated that finally the Rules have been rectified giving breathing space to the Punjab based newspapers.

