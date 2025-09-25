BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
PPRA rules: APNS thanks Punjab CM, others on withdrawal of amendment

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The APNS has expressed its thanks to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Information Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani for accepting the demand of APNS to withdraw amendment in the PPRA rules and allow publication of tender notices ads in newspapers as in the past.

APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Mohammed Ather Kazi in a press statement have stated that the resolution of the long pending issue would be highly appreciated by the Punjab based newspapers who were suffering grossly by the amendment in the PPRA rules.

The APNS has long been demanding withdrawal of the amendment as it badly affected economy of regional and small newspapers of the province.

The APNS office bearers welcomed the much awaited decision of the Punjab Government and stated that finally the Rules have been rectified giving breathing space to the Punjab based newspapers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

APNS Newspapers PPRA rules Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz PPRA rules amendment

