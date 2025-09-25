Results of 'Suthra Punjab' programme encouraging: Zeeshan

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique stated that, despite being a new initiative, the results of the 'Suthra Punjab' programme have been encouraging.

While presiding over a meeting with the CEOs of waste management companies via video link, he expressed satisfaction that 8.15 million tonnes of waste have been disposed of in Punjab so far. He noted that 66,213 waste containers have been installed across the province, and 364 temporary collection points have been established under this flagship project.

"More than 139,000 workers are employed under Suthra Punjab, and 140 landfill sites have been prepared for safe dumping. There are 3,186 waste enclosures, and 3,284 pieces of equipment are being utilised for improved service delivery. Thanks to digital monitoring, we can ensure transparency at all levels," he added.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the CEOs to expedite the fee recovery process, emphasising that the quality of services should be exemplary to prevent any complaints. He also instructed that the door-to-door waste collection mechanism should be made more effective.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing operations under the program. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi, and CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company Babar Sahib Din were also present.

