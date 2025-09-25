BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,354 Increased By 57.3 (0.35%)
BR30 53,421 Increased By 775.1 (1.47%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

Results of 'Suthra Punjab' programme encouraging: Zeeshan

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 08:26am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique stated that, despite being a new initiative, the results of the 'Suthra Punjab' programme have been encouraging.

While presiding over a meeting with the CEOs of waste management companies via video link, he expressed satisfaction that 8.15 million tonnes of waste have been disposed of in Punjab so far. He noted that 66,213 waste containers have been installed across the province, and 364 temporary collection points have been established under this flagship project.

"More than 139,000 workers are employed under Suthra Punjab, and 140 landfill sites have been prepared for safe dumping. There are 3,186 waste enclosures, and 3,284 pieces of equipment are being utilised for improved service delivery. Thanks to digital monitoring, we can ensure transparency at all levels," he added.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the CEOs to expedite the fee recovery process, emphasising that the quality of services should be exemplary to prevent any complaints. He also instructed that the door-to-door waste collection mechanism should be made more effective.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing operations under the program. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi, and CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company Babar Sahib Din were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Zeeshan Rafique Punjab Local Government Minister Suthra Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Results of 'Suthra Punjab' programme encouraging: Zeeshan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Local consumption: Goods imported thru Sost border to get tax relief

NA panel slams unannounced power load-shedding

Judges cannot issue writ or act against peers in same court: SC

Read more stories