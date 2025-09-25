Police directed to produce TikToker on Oct 2

LAHORE: A drug court on Wednesday directed the police to arrest and produce TikToker Hakeem Shahzad on October 02 in a case of illegal advertisements and selling unlicensed medicines.

The court also ordered legal proceedings against Shahzad’s son for submitting fake surety bonds of rupees two lac against bail granted to him.

Earlier, Tiktoker’s counsel informed the court that the suspect was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He requested the court to withdraw the arrest warrants.

The court, however, turned down the request and directed the police to ensure arrest and production of the suspect on next hearing following non-bailable arrest warrants.

The TikToker Hakeem was booked on a complaint of a drug inspector for publishing illegal advertisements and selling medicines without a valid license. The complaint alleged that the suspect had been misleading the youth through deceptive advertisements on social media.

