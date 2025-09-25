BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
MoU set to be signed: Modern electric rail car service between Islamabad, Pindi likely

Nuzhat Nazar Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Pakistan Railways are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a modern electric rail car service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and providing citizens with an affordable, safe, and comfortable travel option.

The decision was made during a meeting on Wednesday at CDA Headquarters, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, with participation from CDA Board Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafiz, and senior officials from both the CDA and Pakistan Railways.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the layout plan, business model, and eco-friendly technology proposed for the project, along with a detailed briefing on the ridership survey conducted to determine demand.

Chairman Randhawa highlighted that the project would also comply with carbon credit regulations, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

He further announced that EV buses will be integrated with the Margalla Railway Station, creating a connected public transport network to enhance accessibility. Additionally, future expansion plans will extend the service to other parts of Islamabad where railway infrastructure is available.

Randhawa said that upon completion, the rail service will significantly reduce traffic flow between the twin cities while offering a state-of-the-art transportation system built to international standards and best practices. He added that the initiative will not only modernize public transport but also support the overall development of Islamabad as a modern capital city.

