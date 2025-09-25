BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
The Money Awards 2025: JazzCash named among finalists in two key categories

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash has been named among the finalists at The Money Awards 2025 in two key categories: Payments for accelerating financial inclusion and Banking for innovative lending services. The winner will be announced at the Money Awards, taking place in Las Vegas, USA, on October 26, 2025.

Selected from hundreds of submissions representing more than 40 countries, JazzCash is the only Pakistani company to be named a finalist. JazzCash’s recognition highlights its crucial role in expanding financial inclusion, enabling seamless digital commerce, and accelerating Pakistan’s transition toward a cashless economy.

Murtaza Ali, JazzCash CEO, commented, “This recognition validates how JazzCash is redefining financial access in Pakistan. Being named among the finalists in both Payments and Banking categories acknowledges the impact of our welfare disbursement programs and the growing reach of ReadyCash. These initiatives build inclusion, trust, and the foundation for Pakistan’s transition to a cashless economy.”

JazzCash’s finalist status is anchored in two flagship initiatives. In Payments, for digitizing welfare disbursements with the Government of Pakistan, channeling over PKR 110 billion to millions of families securely and transparently through a vast agent network and mobile wallets. In Banking, for its AI-powered ReadyCash credit platform that has served more than 13 million borrowers with instant, collateral-free loans worth USD 1.8 billion, expanding access to formal finance and offering a safe alternative to informal lending nationwide.

JazzCash’s innovative approach has already earned global recognition, winning the “Pioneering Telco to Launch Tap on Phone” award by Mastercard at Edge 2024 in Dubai. In 2017, JazzCash was also awarded GSMA’s GLOMO Award for the “Best Mobile Product, Application, or Service for Women in Emerging Markets,” reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities.

