Murders under game PUBG influence: Ali Zain awarded life imprisonment on four counts

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:23am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment on four counts to Ali Zain for killing his mother, two sisters and a brother under the alleged influence of the online game PUBG with a fine of rupees four million.

Kahna police had registered a case against the convict, Ali Zain, who was 14-year-old at the time of occurrence in 2022.

Earlier, prosecutor presented evidence before the court and contended that the accused, inspired by PUBG, on the day of the incident opened fire on his family at 2.00 am, killing his mother, two sisters and brother. They were found dead in a room of their multi-storey house in LDA Chowk, Kahna. He said ample evidence was available on the record besides the confession of the accused.

The court handed over the custody of the convict to the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail to serve the sentences, which would run concurrently.

The investigation revealed that Ali Zain was addicted to the popular online game, PUBG.

According to police, the convict’s mother, Naheed Mubark, 45, was a lady health worker. Other victims included Taimoor Sultan, 20, and Mahnoor Fatima, 15, and Jannat, 10.

PUBG crime sessions court life imprisonment Ali Zain

