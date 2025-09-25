Copyright piracy: Economy suffered Rs800bn loss in 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy suffered an estimated loss of £2.2 billion (around Rs 800 billion) in 2023 due to copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting, according to a new report by the UK Intellectual Property Office and the Department for Business & Trade, which warns that intellectual property enforcement remains one of the country’s biggest challenges.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has welcomed the launch of the latest UK government’s report, by the British High Commission, on Pakistan’s Intellectual Property (IP) regime, noting that its findings strongly validate the Chamber’s longstanding call for urgent IP enforcement reforms.

In this regard addressing a ceremony at OICCI, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, Lance Domm has said that enforcement of intellectual property rights matters for business confidence and economic growth. This report sets out a path to strengthen Pakistan’s IP system through policy dialogue, technical support and awareness building. “The UK is committed to working with the Government of Pakistan and businesses to help create a safer and fairer business environment”, he added.

OICCI Secretary General, M Abdul Aleem has said that the UK government’s report’s findings validate OICCI’s repeated recommendations to tackle IP infringements with urgency. Strong enforcement is not just a legal matter, but a critical economic priority. “Without it, Pakistan risks continued revenue losses, consumer harm, and a weaker investment climate. OICCI works closely with IPOP to drive stricter IP enforcement in Pakistan and has been a staunch advocate for a stronger, well-resourced IPOP, backed by effective inter-agency coordination,” he added.

The report calls for a comprehensive, intelligence-led national IP enforcement strategy, streamlined institutional arrangements, and increased public awareness to combat the acceptance of counterfeit goods. OICCI reiterates its readiness to collaborate with policymakers, enforcement agencies, and international partners to implement these measures and enable a culture of innovation in Pakistan.

