Telenor Pakistan announces Rs58m for flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has announced a contribution of Rs 58 million to support nationwide flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, reaffirming its longstanding resolve to stand with the nation in times of crisis.

The contribution includes a cash donation of Rs 10 million to Al Khidmat Foundation, enabling immediate relief through the provision of life-saving nutrition, medicines and hygiene packs in severely affected areas. This amount comprises voluntary contributions from Telenor Pakistan employees, as well as funds from the company itself. In addition to financial assistance, in-kind services are also being provided as part of Telenor’s overall contribution. Recognising connectivity as a lifeline during emergencies, Telenor Pakistan has facilitated free calls in flood-affected areas to support rescue and emergency operations.

