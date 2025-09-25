BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
Azma questions PPP’s allegations against Punjab govt

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:59am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, reacting to the recent press conference of PPP leaders, said that some elements of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have done nothing but indulge in “flood politics” and cheap point-scoring.

She noted the contradiction in PPP’s stance, saying: “On the one hand, they claim there has been a loss of wheat; on the other, they demand that the available wheat be exported. Such double standards are nothing but an attempt to deceive the public.”

Azma Bokhari questioned PPP’s allegations against Punjab: “They say Punjab has been drowned, but I ask, when Sindh is repeatedly hit by floods, are they themselves responsible for drowning Sindh?”

She said the truth is that PPP leaders have replaced public service with baseless accusations and political gimmicks.

The minister questioned: “What exactly has PPP done for flood victims so far? Those blaming Punjab under the pretext of IMF should first explain whether Sindh procured wheat or not. And if Sindh chose not to buy wheat, then which rules will apply there?”

Azma Bokhari stressed that PPP leaders should stop sitting in their homes dictating where floods should occur or which embankments should break. “Governments make such decisions based on prevailing circumstances and ground realities, not on political statements,” she asserted.

Highlighting governance, Bokhari said: “Even Bilawal Bhutto has acknowledged the performance of Maryam Nawaz. That is why the people of Sindh also wish they had a Chief Minister like Maryam Nawaz.”

She further criticized PPP’s attempt to drag BISP into politics, stating: “The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) functions under its own law and mechanisms. To repeatedly link it with floods is nothing more than political point-scoring.”

Concluding her remarks, the Minister said: “Had PPP leaders been capable, their standing in Punjab would not have been reduced to this. The reality is, they have no solutions for the people’s problems — only flood politics and point-scoring.”

