Sep 25, 2025

Trade and investment opportunities: Pakistani, Saudi private sectors join hands

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 06:55am

LAHORE: The private sectors of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to join hands to explore trade and investment opportunities in various economic sectors, particularly in the textile industry.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and a Saudi business delegation led by Mojahed Zaid Alablan at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Executive Committee Member Rana Muhammad Nisar and delegation members Harees Gurashi, Salman Zaid Alablan and Muhammad Amer Javed were also spoke on the occasion.

The head of the Saudi delegation Mojahed Zaid Alablan stressed the significant potential of Pakistani products in the Saudi market and highlighted the strong bond between the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said that partnerships between the two countries are producing tangible results and called for continued support from the LCCI to explore new business avenues.

He said that Saudi Arabia is a large, open market with vast opportunities in various sectors. Pakistani products, once established in Saudi Arabia, can also access numerous other regional markets.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that Pakistan’s strategic location, skilled workforce, abundant natural resources and competitive industries make it an attractive destination for foreign investment. He said that Lahore, as the commercial and cultural heart of Punjab, offers unique opportunities for business collaboration and trade development.

He said that Lahore is not only the heart of Pakistan but also the hub of commercial activities. It is indeed a pleasure to host our friends from Saudi Arabia, who are keen to build stronger economic and commercial ties between our two brotherly nations.

The LCCI President underlined the deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said that their relationship has strengthened over the decades. Both countries are now working with renewed vision and commitment to take this partnership to new heights.

Highlighting the importance of Saudi Arabia as one of Pakistan’s key trade and investment partners, Mian Abuzar Shad said that there is vast potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment and industrial collaboration. He said that the textile sector, a major pillar of Pakistan’s economy, contributed $17.8 billion to total exports of USD32.34 billion in 2024-25, employs nearly 40 percent of the workforce and constitutes 46 percent of the country’s manufacturing sector.

He said that our textile products are globally recognized for their quality and brand value. He hoped that Saudi businesses will find excellent opportunities here for joint ventures, strategic partnerships and long-term commercial collaborations with Pakistani textile companies.

Assuring the delegation of LCCI’s full support, Mian Abuzar Shad said we will extend all possible facilitation to help you connect with reliable and leading textile companies in Pakistan. Whether you are interested in garments, fabrics, yarn, or value-added products, LCCI is ready to provide guidance and assistance at every step.

