New law being enforced to eliminate land-grab activities: CM

Muhammad Saleem Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 08:02am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that a new law is being enforced soon to eliminate land grabbing from the province.

Addressing the passing out parade of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority here today, the CM said that Punjab is the first province to introduce a new model of governance.

The CM said that elimination of encroachments from crowded markets has boosted businesses and improved public convenience. She urged PERA officers to stay committed to public service.

The CM attended a grand passing out ceremony of enforcement and investigation officers of PERA Force at Police Training College, Chohang. She observed the flag march of PERA Force and took a general salute. Motorcycle squad and Special vehicle squad of PERA also participated in the ceremony carrying flag.

The CM inspected the parade by riding a jeep, and administered oath to PERA Force. Ministers, parliamentarians, officers, jawans and their families also attended the ceremony.

The Chief Minister distributed medals and awards among outstanding performers of the training, including Rabia Arif, Waheed Azam, Abdullah Safdar, Salman Hameed, Rana Afaq Ahmed and others. She also awarded police for presenting national anthem and ‘milli’ songs beautifully.

Earlier, DG PERA Captain Farrukh Atiq (retd) welcomed Madam Chief Minister and thanked her for gracing the ceremony as a Chief Guest.

