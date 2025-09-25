Land-grab challenge: CM says special courts to be set up to expedite disposal of cases

LAHORE: Announcing new legislation to eliminate land grabbing from orphans, widows and underprivileged citizens in the province, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed to establish special courts in order to expedite decisions on land grabbing cases with mandatory resolution within 90 days.

Addressing a ceremony of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), the Chief Minister said the proposed law will include penalties and up to 10 years imprisonment for illegal occupants. She said, “There will be no encroachment on the land of the weak and helpless in Punjab. Wherever injustice occurs, the Punjab government will be there to bring the oppressors to justice.”

She administered an oath to PERA Force officials and urged them to serve the public with dedication, never accept bribes and work diligently to ensure public welfare and convenience. She emphasized, “PERA officials must become a living example of good governance.”

The CM highlighted that establishing PERA was aimed at fighting inflation, hoarding and encroachment. She appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders in materialising the dream of PERA. She lauded that PERA Force played a key role during recent floods, engaging in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations across Punjab. She thanked all government departments for their round-the-clock service to flood victims. She underscored that artificial inflation and black marketing must be rooted out, adding that PERA Force must be sensitive to public hardships.

She noted, “While in Tokyo, I was informed about rising prices of flour and wheat. Thanks to the efforts of PERA and the administration, price of wheat came down from Rs 4100 to Rs 3100.”

She added that business owners are encouraged to earn fair profits, but profiteering will not be tolerated under any circumstance across Punjab. She underscored that strict enforcement of government rate lists for essential commodities, like flour, bread, and vegetables is essential.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif called upon PERA officials to combat hoarding and safeguard public interest as corruption-free service is the backbone of PERA’s mission.

She urged all personnel to declare bribe and stressed that there is no blessing in corrupt earnings, no matter how much one accumulates.

The Chief Minister praised the Crime Control Department (CCD) for helping restore peace across Punjab. She commended Punjab Police and IGP for setting up a modern governance model in Punjab. She appreciated that crimes rate has dropped to zero in several tehsils, where hundreds of cases were once reported daily. She stated that in some areas, number of daily crimes has dropped from 100 to just two.

She noted that residents of Sargodha have reported a heightened sense of safety, even at night, and stated, “As a woman Chief Minister, I am committed to making Punjab the safest province for women.”

Chief Minister concluded by congratulating PERA officers, cadets, and their families, adding they were chosen by Allah Almighty for serving the nation. She urged them to honour their uniform, oath, and commitment to Pakistan.

