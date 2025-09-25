Flood havoc: CM apprises Pak Suzuki team about her govt’s response

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Punjab’s leadership has rendered exemplary services to the flood victims.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation of Pak Suzuki led by its Managing Director Hiroshi Kawamura, here on Wednesday, the CM said that Punjab had bravely faced the biggest and worst flood in the history of the province.

She noted that timely evacuation, rescue and relief operations in Punjab had made it possible to save millions of lives. She highlighted that not only humans but also 2.2 million livestock had also been saved in Punjab.

Other members of the delegation included Pak Suzuki General Manager Akhlaq Ahmed Virk, Syed Wajahat and Muhammad Zeeshan. They appreciated the flood rescue and relief operations of Punjab government, and commended the day and night hard work of Punjab Chief Minister and her team.

The Chief Minister said that the use of thermal cameras and other modern technologies had made it possible to reach and evacuate flood victims. She vowed to ensure safety arrangements before the next flood.

Pak Suzuki Managing Director Hiroshi Kawamura presented a check worrh Rs 30 million for the rehabilitation of flood victims. He said, “Punjab’s leadership has rendered exemplary services to the flood victims.”

Moreover, the CM has directed the authorities concerned to complete construction and repair of flood-affected roads in Punjab on emergency basis, for which construction and communication teams have been mobilized.

Repair of flood-damaged crack on Khangarh-Doma Road in Liaquatpur area has been completed, whereas reconstruction of flood-damaged road from Nazro Wali Hatti to Mukhan Bela near Head Panjnad in Ahmedpur East is underway. Repair of flood-damaged crack on Saitpur to Marhari road in Alipur area has been completed, whereas reconstruction and repair of Chanigoth Road in Ahmedpur area is ongoing. Reconstruction and repair of Kanwal Road in Basti Azeem Shah area of Alipur will be completed tomorrow, while the construction of Shindar Bhan to Bar Wali road in Ahmedpur East has been completed.

Work is underway rapidly on Shahi Wala Road near Sultanpur in Alipur area. Heavy machinery has been despatched for the construction of Sultanpur to Saitpur road where work has begun. Emergency construction and repair of Sultanpur road near Basti Desi area of tehsil Alipur is underway, whereas work for the construction and repair of flood-affected road of Khangarh-Doma-Sarki road is rapidly moving towards completion.

The chief minister has directed the relevant authorities to complete the construction and repair of affected roads as soon as possible.

