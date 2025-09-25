Devsinc, Packages Group sign MoU

KARACHI: Devsinc Private Limited, a global IT services provider has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Packages Group for digital transformation in Pakistan’s insurance sector. The partnership will focus on developing cutting-edge mobile applications for IGI Insurance.

The partnership will commence with the development of a comprehensive Flutter/React Native application for IGI Insurance, leveraging Devsinc’s expertise in mobile application development and cross-platform solutions.

“This partnership represents a strategic alignment between two industry leaders committed to driving technological innovation in Pakistan,” said Usman Asif, CEO of Devsinc.

“Working with Packages Group and IGI Insurance allows us to contribute meaningfully to the digitisation of Pakistan’s insurance industry while showcasing our capabilities in developing enterprise-grade mobile solutions.”

Head of Global Marketing at Devsinc Moiz Varind described “Devsinc is now serving enterprise IT solutions to Large clients within APAC and Middle East region. Our integrity and deep expertise in enabling IT solutions is driving our business.”

