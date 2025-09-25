BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-25

Income tax returns filing: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline till Oct 31

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 06:57am

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline for filing annual income tax returns for Tax Year 2025 till October 31, 2025, citing severe technical difficulties with the IRIS tax system and post-flood rehabilitation challenges.

In a letter addressed to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, KTBA highlighted critical system failures that have severely hampered taxpayers’ ability to meet compliance requirements.

KTBA said that numerous computation errors and glitches in return forms have made compliance an impractical exercise.

The letter further said that constant modifications to formulas and computations have made it impossible for taxpayers to finalize draft returns, adding that many users have reported that saved drafts disappear following system updates, resulting in substantial time and resource wastage.

KTBA further said that ongoing challenges faced by taxpayers dealing with recent devastating floods, which have caused severe emotional and financial setbacks, particularly for businessmen connected to the agricultural sector.

The KTBA said that expecting timely return filing from flood-affected taxpayers amid ongoing rehabilitation efforts is unrealistic and inequitable, requesting to grant the unconditional extension till October 31, 2025 under section 214A read with section 119 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

