BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,354 Increased By 57.3 (0.35%)
BR30 53,421 Increased By 775.1 (1.47%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

ICMA awards Rs20m scholarships to BIEK toppers

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 08:07am

KARACHI: ICMA Pakistan has celebrated academic excellence by awarding scholarships worth over Rs. 20 million to the outstanding toppers of all disciplines of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The grand Prize Distribution Ceremony for HSC Part-II (Annual Examination 2025) was graced by eminent dignitaries including Executive Director ICMA Pakistan, Amir Ijaz Khan, Chairman BIEK, Fakeer Muhammad Lakho, and Secretary Universities and Boards Sindh, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary College Education Department, Shahab Qamar Ansari.

Addressing the gathering, Executive Director Amir Ijaz Khan emphasised ICMA Pakistan’s commitment to empowering talented youth, stating: “These scholarships reflect our mission to reward merit, support potential, and prepare future leaders of Pakistan. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger and brighter tomorrow.”

The initiative marks the first-ever large-scale scholarship distribution in Sindh, exclusively recognising BIEK toppers across Science, Commerce, Humanities, and other streams. The collaboration symbolises ICMA Pakistan’s role not just as a professional body, but as a national partner in education and youth development.

Chairman BIEK, Fakeer Muhammad Lakho, and Secretary Abbas Baloch lauded the efforts of ICMA Pakistan, terming it a “game-changer for the future of education in the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Students scholarships ICMA Pakistan BIEK

Comments

200 characters

ICMA awards Rs20m scholarships to BIEK toppers

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Local consumption: Goods imported thru Sost border to get tax relief

NA panel slams unannounced power load-shedding

Judges cannot issue writ or act against peers in same court: SC

Read more stories