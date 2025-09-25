ICMA awards Rs20m scholarships to BIEK toppers

KARACHI: ICMA Pakistan has celebrated academic excellence by awarding scholarships worth over Rs. 20 million to the outstanding toppers of all disciplines of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The grand Prize Distribution Ceremony for HSC Part-II (Annual Examination 2025) was graced by eminent dignitaries including Executive Director ICMA Pakistan, Amir Ijaz Khan, Chairman BIEK, Fakeer Muhammad Lakho, and Secretary Universities and Boards Sindh, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary College Education Department, Shahab Qamar Ansari.

Addressing the gathering, Executive Director Amir Ijaz Khan emphasised ICMA Pakistan’s commitment to empowering talented youth, stating: “These scholarships reflect our mission to reward merit, support potential, and prepare future leaders of Pakistan. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger and brighter tomorrow.”

The initiative marks the first-ever large-scale scholarship distribution in Sindh, exclusively recognising BIEK toppers across Science, Commerce, Humanities, and other streams. The collaboration symbolises ICMA Pakistan’s role not just as a professional body, but as a national partner in education and youth development.

Chairman BIEK, Fakeer Muhammad Lakho, and Secretary Abbas Baloch lauded the efforts of ICMA Pakistan, terming it a “game-changer for the future of education in the province.”

