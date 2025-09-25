PAB-FPCCI releases research report on SMDA

KARACHI: Policy Advisory Board of The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAB-FPCCI) has a released a research report titled “A New Chapter in Regional Security: An Analysis of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Defense Agreement” – and, has warmly welcomed the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) between Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince & Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The report argues that this landmark agreement marks a pivotal moment in the nearly eight-decade-long partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia – elevating their relationship into a robust strategic alliance poised to address regional security challenges and foster economic prosperity.

The SMDA underscores a mutual commitment to collective security, with the joint statement declaring that “any aggression against one country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

This agreement strengthens defense cooperation, positioning Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as key players in promoting regional stability. Both nations have a proven track record as responsible members of the international community, prioritizing dialogue, diplomacy and peace over aggression. Their commitment to countering terrorism and fostering global stability makes them credible partners in advancing security and development.

FPCCI recognizes the agreement’s critical role in addressing the destabilizing actions of rogue states such as India and Israel. India’s cross-border terrorism and expansionist ambitions, alongside Israel’s aggression in Gaza and neighbouring countries, including Qatar, have significantly undermined peace in the Muslim world.

