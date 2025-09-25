BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,354 Increased By 57.3 (0.35%)
BR30 53,421 Increased By 775.1 (1.47%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-25

PAB-FPCCI releases research report on SMDA

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:41am

KARACHI: Policy Advisory Board of The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAB-FPCCI) has a released a research report titled “A New Chapter in Regional Security: An Analysis of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Defense Agreement” – and, has warmly welcomed the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) between Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince & Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The report argues that this landmark agreement marks a pivotal moment in the nearly eight-decade-long partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia – elevating their relationship into a robust strategic alliance poised to address regional security challenges and foster economic prosperity.

The SMDA underscores a mutual commitment to collective security, with the joint statement declaring that “any aggression against one country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

This agreement strengthens defense cooperation, positioning Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as key players in promoting regional stability. Both nations have a proven track record as responsible members of the international community, prioritizing dialogue, diplomacy and peace over aggression. Their commitment to countering terrorism and fostering global stability makes them credible partners in advancing security and development.

FPCCI recognizes the agreement’s critical role in addressing the destabilizing actions of rogue states such as India and Israel. India’s cross-border terrorism and expansionist ambitions, alongside Israel’s aggression in Gaza and neighbouring countries, including Qatar, have significantly undermined peace in the Muslim world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Economic ties Pak Saudi ties SMDA PAB FPCCI

Comments

200 characters

PAB-FPCCI releases research report on SMDA

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Local consumption: Goods imported thru Sost border to get tax relief

NA panel slams unannounced power load-shedding

Judges cannot issue writ or act against peers in same court: SC

Read more stories