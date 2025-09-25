National Newspaper Readership Day today

KARACHI: In an era where disinformation and propaganda spreads faster than truth, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) is celebrating National Newspaper Readership Day 2025 Thursday (today) with a powerful call to revive the habit of reading newspapers and resist the algorithm-driven chaos of social media.

The annual observance, held on September 25 since 2019, aims to strengthen the culture of informed reading across Pakistan and counter the growing threat of disinformation, especially among the youth.

This year’s campaign featured bold messages such as “Read today, lead tomorrow” and “Don’t let an algorithm decide your beliefs,” underscoring the urgency of returning to verified, authentic, and responsible journalism as the antidote to fake news.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, said an informed citizenry was the foundation of democracy and praised APNS for encouraging a culture of reading. He reminded citizens that newspapers had been central to Pakistan’s national discourse since the independence movement, exposing injustices, informing the public, and upholding the right to know. The President said the decline of editorial oversight in the digital age had worsened the spread of propaganda and disinformation, making the role of professional editors and credible newspapers more critical than ever. He urged the youth and educational institutions to actively promote newspaper reading.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to print media professionals and readers, saying newspapers had historically shaped informed societies and remained trusted platforms for dialogue and accountability. He called on citizens to develop the habit of reading newspapers to broaden their knowledge and critical thinking and to stay engaged with national and global affairs.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that in a time of information overload, National Newspaper Readership Day reminded the nation of the enduring importance of credible journalism as a pillar of democracy and social stability. He lauded newspapers for successfully adapting to the digital age and urged the youth to read newspapers in print and online to build a more informed society.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said newspapers had long served as guardians of truth and public accountability. She warned that in an age where misinformation often passes as fact, credible newspapers remained vital for encouraging critical thinking and distinguishing truth from falsehood.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted that newspapers connected local realities to global conversations and acted as archives of collective history. He said their watchdog role was indispensable for good governance and urged citizens to foster a reading culture, especially among the younger generation, to build a more knowledgeable and tolerant society.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that promoting access to authentic news, even in remote regions, was a government priority and called on the youth to play their part in strengthening democracy by reading newspapers regularly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur noted that while social and digital platforms had revolutionized communication, they had also fuelled fear and controversy through unchecked, unverified content. He said newspapers provided thoughtful, researched journalism and encouraged young people to embrace the discipline of reading.

Senator Sarmad Ali, President of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society said, National Newspaper Readership Day was not merely a ceremonial occasion but a national call to combat fake news and disinformation. He urged educators, policymakers, and parents to guide the next generation towards credible sources of information in order to reaffirm society’s commitment to promoting responsible journalism and defending the public’s right to know.

