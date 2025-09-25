National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Ali Amin Gandapur Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to acknowledge the All Pakistan Newspapers Society’s (APNS) initiative of declaring September 25th as “National Newspaper Readership Day”, a tradition that has been observed annually since 2019. This commendable effort underscores the enduring significance of newspaper readership and seeks to revive the culture of reading in our country, an important habit that has unfortunately declined with the rapid rise of social and digital media.

While social and digital platforms have revolutionized communication and information-sharing, but have also contributed to the unchecked spread of unverified or out-of context content, often giving rise to fear, conflict, and controversy. In this environment, the importance of print media cannot be overstated. Despite the advancement of new media, newspapers continue to serve as a credible, authentic, and reliable source of information.

Promoting the habit of reading is essential to counter the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains firmly committed to upholding the fundamental and constitutional right of press freedom and recognizes an independent and responsible media as a cornerstone of a progressive, civilized, and democratic society. Without safeguarding both press freedom and the people’s right to know, our shared vision of a stronger democracy cannot be realized.

The provincial government deeply values responsible journalism and is taking concrete measures for the welfare of journalists. Guiding society towards the right path is a collective responsibility, and print media, in particular, carries a prominent role in this regard. In today’s environment, the need for quality journalism, rooted in responsibility, accuracy, and integrity, is greater than ever before.

I once again commend the APNS for this laudable initiative and firmly believe that celebrating this day will inspire more people to embrace the habit of reading while fostering a greater sense of awareness and unity on national issues.

