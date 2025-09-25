BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab

Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

TEXT: I am honoured to extend my warmest greetings to the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the journalist community on National Newspaper Readership Day 2025. This day is not only a celebration of the printed word but also a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to building an informed, enlightened, and responsible society. Newspapers have long stood as guardians of truth, transparency, and public accountability. In a country as vibrant as Pakistan, and in a province as dynamic as Punjab, their role extends beyond daily reporting.

They shape public consciousness, safeguard democratic values, and document the socio-political journey of our people. Today’s media ecosystem is more complex than ever. With digital content and misinformation spreading rapidly, truth competes with speculation, and opinion is often mistaken for fact. This makes the role of newspapers as providers of verified, balanced, and in-depth journalism more vital than ever. In Punjab, we have witnessed how a free, credible press contributes to responsive governance, engaged citizenship, and social unity.

Newspapers give voice to marginalized communities, highlight developmental issues, and create space for constructive dialogue. They act as a bridge between government and the people, fostering inclusion, transparency, and harmony. I urge our youth to reconnect with this valuable source of credible information and analytical discourse. At a time when fleeting content dominates screens, the discipline of newspaper reading builds critical thinking, comprehension, and global awareness. It equips young minds to distinguish fact from misinformation, enabling them to become thoughtful citizens. This day is also an occasion to recognize the tireless efforts of journalists, editors, and media organizations who uphold ethical reporting despite challenges. Their work strengthens democracy and safeguards the public’s right to know. The Government of Punjab remains committed to promoting media literacy, responsible journalism, and access to credible information. A well-informed population is the cornerstone of a resilient, inclusive, and progressive society. Let us renew our commitment to the values newspapers represent: truth, transparency, and knowledge. May the habit of reading continue to inspire and empower generations to come.

