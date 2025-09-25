National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan

TEXT: I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), as well as to readers, journalists, and publishers, on the celebration of National Newspaper Readership Day. This day is a tribute to the pivotal role newspapers play in shaping public opinion, strengthening democracy, and serving as an authentic source of information in our country. Throughout our history, newspapers have remained at the forefront of informing citizens, cultivating political awareness, and ensuring that people’s voices are heard. Even in an age dominated by fast-moving digital content, newspapers continue to provide depth, context, and perspective that are indispensable for informed discourse and critical thought.

Journalists, especially those reporting from the precincts of Parliament, serve as a vital link between the legislative process and the people, upholding transparency, accountability, and public trust. The Parliamentary Reporters Association plays an instrumental role in this regard. As Speaker of the National Assembly, I am acutely aware of the challenges posed by fake news and disinformation, which threaten social harmony and the very foundations of democracy. Parliament has consistently highlighted the importance of media literacy, factchecking, and responsible reporting through its committees and forums. Recent parliamentary initiatives promoting factbased communication and fostering collaboration with media institutions reflect our shared resolve to counter these challenges while preserving the fundamental right to freedom of expression. The observance of National Newspaper Readership Day is therefore not merely a commemoration of the newspaper industry but a call to encourage the culture of reading, strengthen reliance on verified sources, and empower citizens with the knowledge necessary for meaningful participation in national life. A vibrant culture of readership and strong newspapers are indispensable pillars of democracy. They provide informed perspectives, hold institutions accountable, and foster constructive debate, without which democratic societies cannot flourish. I commend APNS for its tireless efforts to promote readership and counter misinformation. The National Assembly reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding press freedom, advancing responsible journalism, and ensuring dissemination of accurate information for a more informed, united, and forward-looking Pakistan.

