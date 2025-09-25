National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Chairman Senate of Pakistan

TEXT: The observance of National Newspaper Readership Day on 25th September, at the initiative of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), is a timely reminder of the enduring importance of newspapers in our national life. In an era defined by the rapid flow of information, the role of credible and responsible journalism stands as a pillar of democracy and social stability.

For decades, newspapers have remained a trusted source of authentic information, fostering public awareness, encouraging constructive debate, and ensuring accountability, Today, when societies across the globe grapple with the challenges of fake news and disinformation, the value of newspapers as a medium of truth and integrity becomes even more vital.

It is also encouraging to note that newspapers have successfully adapted to the digital age. Their online editions and digital platforms have expanded readership and increased accessibility, particularly for the younger generation. This evolution has enabled newspapers to reach wider audiences while retaining their credibility and journalistic standards.

I call upon the citizens of Pakistan, particularly our youth, to embrace the habit of newspaper reading, both in print and digital form. It not only broadens knowledge and sharpens critical thinking but also nurtures an informed society that can actively contribute to the progress and strength of our beloved country.

On this occasion, I commend the efforts of APNS in promoting a culture of reading and in highlighting the indispensable role of newspapers in nation-building. Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to truth, knowledge, and responsible journalism, which remain essential for a democratic and enlightened Pakistan.

