BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Chairman Senate of Pakistan

Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

TEXT: The observance of National Newspaper Readership Day on 25th September, at the initiative of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), is a timely reminder of the enduring importance of newspapers in our national life. In an era defined by the rapid flow of information, the role of credible and responsible journalism stands as a pillar of democracy and social stability.

For decades, newspapers have remained a trusted source of authentic information, fostering public awareness, encouraging constructive debate, and ensuring accountability, Today, when societies across the globe grapple with the challenges of fake news and disinformation, the value of newspapers as a medium of truth and integrity becomes even more vital.

It is also encouraging to note that newspapers have successfully adapted to the digital age. Their online editions and digital platforms have expanded readership and increased accessibility, particularly for the younger generation. This evolution has enabled newspapers to reach wider audiences while retaining their credibility and journalistic standards.

I call upon the citizens of Pakistan, particularly our youth, to embrace the habit of newspaper reading, both in print and digital form. It not only broadens knowledge and sharpens critical thinking but also nurtures an informed society that can actively contribute to the progress and strength of our beloved country.

On this occasion, I commend the efforts of APNS in promoting a culture of reading and in highlighting the indispensable role of newspapers in nation-building. Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to truth, knowledge, and responsible journalism, which remain essential for a democratic and enlightened Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani National Newspaper Readership Day

Comments

200 characters

National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Chairman Senate of Pakistan

PM vows to implement World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Govt launches scheme to promote affordable housing finance

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Flood havoc: PM urges IMF to factor impact into its review

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Read more stories