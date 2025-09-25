BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of the Pakistan

Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

TEXT: I extend my warm greetings to the journalists, publishers, and readers on the occasion of National Newspaper Readership Day.

Newspapers have historically played a pivotal role in shaping informed societies. They are not merely carriers of news but also serve as platform for national dialogue, public awareness, and accountability. In today’s rapidly changing media landscape, newspapers continue to be a trusted source of verified information.

As we commemorate this day, I wish to acknowledge the invaluable services of our print media professionals who have worked with dedication and responsibility to uphold the principles of truth, fairness, and public interest.

I also pay tribute to the millions of readers whose trust sustains this important pillar of democracy.

It is my firm belief that a well-informed society is the foundation of a progressive and democratic nation. I encourage our citizens, especially the youth, to cultivate the habit of newspaper reading so they may broaden their knowledge, enhance critical thinking, and remain engaged with national and global developments.

On this National Newspaper Readership Day, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to strengthening the culture of reading, promoting responsible journalism, and building an enlightened Pakistan.

