BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

WTO says end of China’s special status aids fair trade

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization hailed Wednesday Beijing’s decision to no longer seek new special treatment in future WTO talks, calling it a step towards a more equitable global trading system.

“This is a pivotal moment for the WTO,” organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement.

“China’s decision reflects a commitment to a more balanced and equitable global trading system.”

Her comment came after Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday announced that his country would not be seeking new special and differential treatment — a privilege granted to developing nations — in future WTO talks.

Li made his announcement at a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.

In making the announcement, Li noted that the world’s second biggest economy was behaving as “a responsible major developing country”, Xinhua reported.

WTO agreements contain provisions allowing developing countries special rights, and for other members to treat them more favourably.

Such treatment includes longer timeframes for implementing commitments and measures to boost trading opportunities for these countries. But some wealthy nations have in the past said that China should no longer be classified as a developing country, which is something that nations decide for themselves.

Washington has previously argued that China, which has risen to become the world’s largest merchandise trader, should relinquish the treatment given to developing countries.

China WTO

Comments

200 characters

WTO says end of China’s special status aids fair trade

PM vows to implement World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Govt launches scheme to promote affordable housing finance

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Flood havoc: PM urges IMF to factor impact into its review

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Read more stories