BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-25

Asian currencies lose ground against dollar

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025

BENGALURU: Thailand’s baht lost the most among subdued Asian currencies on Wednesday, as the dollar edged up on the Fed chief’s cautious remarks regarding further monetary easing, while the Indonesian rupiah was pinned near a five-month low on fiscal worries. The baht fell 0.3% to a more-than one-week low of 31.95 per dollar.

Data showed that Thailand’s exports grew at their slowest pace in nearly a year due to a stronger baht and the impact of tariffs from the United States.

The baht was the region’s second-best performing currency this year with a near 7.4% gain.

Its rise to a four-year high earlier this month prompted the government to set up a team to address the appreciation and trace unidentified capital flows.

Lloyd Chan, a senior currency analyst with MUFG, expects the currency to trade in the range of 32.00–32.50 in the fourth quarter, due to Thailand’s strong external buffers and a broadly weaker dollar.

Other currencies in the region fell as the dollar index edged up 0.1%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone overnight on further easing but markets are pricing in two more rate cuts this year, per CME’s FedWatch tool.

The Philippine peso fell as much as 0.4% to a three-week low, and the South Korean won inched down 0.3%.

The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.1% to its lowest level since April 30.

Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday approved President Prabowo Subianto’s budget proposal for 2026, which includes increased spending even as it aims to keep fiscal deficit below the legal limit.

Prabowo’s growth plans have sparked worries that fiscal credibility might be compromised, potentially leading to a weaker current account balance and higher inflation.

Asian currencies

