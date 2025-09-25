BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Markets Print 2025-09-25

Europe stocks slip, defence rallies offset by luxury losses

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

FRANKFURT: European stocks slipped on Wednesday as commodity and defence rallies faced resistance from heavyweight healthcare and luxury names, with investors parsing fresh signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.2 percent lower, while regional bourses were mixed. The French benchmark led losses, down 0.6 percent. The basic resource sector jumped 1.8 percent as copper prices rose to a 15-month high, while crude prices hit a three-week high, pushing the energy sector up 1.5 percent.

Anglo American surged 4.7 percent after Endiama bid for a minority stake in the miner’s diamond unit De Beers.

Defence stocks, including Rheinmetall, Hensoldt and SAAB, rose between 3 percent and 8 percent after US President Donald Trump said he believed Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia and that Kyiv should act now.

Losses in heavyweight luxury stocks such as LVMH, Hermes, Richemont and EssilorLuxottica kept STOXX 600 gains in check. The subindex for luxury stocks dropped 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks slipped 0.6 percent, with heavyweights AstraZeneca and Roche down 2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Automobile stocks pared losses and closed 0.6 percent lower after Bloomberg News reported that Washington formalized lower auto tariffs, effective August 1.

Wall Street stocks also stumbled as investors combed through Powell’s latest remarks, which offered little clarity on the Fed’s path ahead for interest rates.

Traders are betting on at least one more rate cut this year, with odds of an October move topping 94 percent, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 last week lit a fire under global assets, lifting European and US equities. But after a strong start to the year — fueled by gains in defense stocks — European shares have lost momentum, trailing their US peers amid a relentless artificial-intelligence-driven rally that has pushed American benchmarks to record highs.

