BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025
Cocoa prices ease while arabica coffee rebounds

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE eased on Wednesday although remained above this week’s two-month lows, while arabica coffee recouped the prior session’s steep losses.

COCOA: New York cocoa was down 0.3 percent at USD7,006 a metric ton by 1425 GMT after hitting a two-month low of USD6,896 on Tuesday.

Dealers said industry buying had helped stabilise the market after the recent decline in prices, which was driven partly by origin hedge-selling ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season on October 1.

The prospect of a further delay in the implementation of the EU’s anti-deforestation law has also contributed to this week’s decline in prices.

London cocoa fell by 0.3 percent to 4,903 pounds a ton after setting a two-month low of 4,874 pounds on Tuesday.

COFFEE: Arabica coffee rose by 4 percent to USD3.4370 per lb as the market wiped out prior session’s losses.

A meeting next week between US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be closely watched with the possibility that a 50 percent US tariff on Brazil coffee could be revised. Dealers said it appeared to be a sign that the relationship between the two leaders had improved although it remained uncertain that a compromise on coffee can be achieved.

Robusta coffee gained 2.7 percent to USD4,229 a ton.

SUGAR: Raw sugar rose by 0.3 percent to 15.71 cents per lb.

Cocoa cocoa crop

