BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Markets Print 2025-09-25

Palm ends higher on strong exports

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Wednesday, supported by stronger exports and firmer soyoil, but palm oil losing its competitive advantage over soyoil capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 37 ringgit, or 0.85 percent, at 4,380 ringgit (USD1,041.62) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 2.25 percent on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil futures traded marginally higher on strong export performance and higher Chicago soybean oil prices at midday, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“The narrowing spread between palm oil and soybean oil is also weighing on palm oil price gains.”

Cargo surveyors estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1-20 to have risen between 8.3 percent and 8.7 percent month-on-month.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.44 percent, while its palm oil contract added 0.44 percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.18 percent.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices inched up as an industry report showed US crude inventories declined last week, adding to a sense in the market of tightening supplies.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil futures are likely to jump 27 percent to a more than three-year high of 5,500 ringgit per ton in January-March 2026, as rising biodiesel consumption in top producer Indonesia tightens supplies, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said.

