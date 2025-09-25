WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 24, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Sep-25 22-Sep-25 19-Sep-25 18-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102302 0.10235 0.102456 0.102167 Euro 0.85835 0.858082 0.855199 0.858177 Japanese yen 0.004914 0.004925 0.004943 U.K. pound 0.983358 0.983324 0.983449 0.991391 U.S. dollar 0.727847 0.728361 0.728697 0.726161 Algerian dinar 0.005631 0.00563 0.005634 0.005627 Australian dollar 0.479578 0.480208 0.480649 0.481009 Botswana pula 0.054952 0.054991 0.054944 0.05468 Brazilian real 0.136267 0.136793 0.137001 Brunei dollar 0.567522 0.56695 0.568362 0.567846 Canadian dollar 0.527187 0.528501 0.526318 Chilean peso 0.000762 0.000766 Czech koruna 0.035415 0.035388 0.035218 0.035314 Danish krone 0.114995 0.11497 0.114584 0.114964 Indian rupee 0.008202 0.008263 0.008252 0.008241 Israeli New Shekel 0.218434 0.217218 Korean won 0.000522 0.000523 0.000526 0.000526 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38873 2.38846 2.38437 Malaysian ringgit 0.1734 0.173007 0.173252 0.173081 Mauritian rupee 0.015991 0.015887 0.016021 0.015997 Mexican peso 0.039567 0.039626 0.039549 New Zealand dollar 0.428292 0.430033 Norwegian krone 0.073539 0.073324 0.073279 0.074064 Omani rial 1.89297 1.89431 1.88859 Peruvian sol 0.208163 0.208975 0.208547 Philippine peso 0.012742 0.012742 0.012771 0.012769 Polish zloty 0.201899 0.200899 0.200865 0.20179 Qatari riyal 0.199958 0.200099 0.199495 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19423 0.193643 Singapore dollar 0.567522 0.56695 0.568362 0.567846 Swedish krona 0.078112 0.077658 0.07725 0.07803 Swiss franc 0.918651 0.917678 0.916485 0.921407 Thai baht 0.022858 0.022881 0.022868 0.022807 Trinidadian dollar 0.107899 0.108311 0.107765 U.A.E. dirham 0.198188 0.198328 0.197729 Uruguayan peso 0.018268 0.018307 0.018204 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025