Markets Print 2025-09-25

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 24, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Sep-25      22-Sep-25      19-Sep-25      18-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102302        0.10235       0.102456       0.102167
Euro                              0.85835       0.858082       0.855199       0.858177
Japanese yen                                    0.004914       0.004925       0.004943
U.K. pound                       0.983358       0.983324       0.983449       0.991391
U.S. dollar                      0.727847       0.728361       0.728697       0.726161
Algerian dinar                   0.005631        0.00563       0.005634       0.005627
Australian dollar                0.479578       0.480208       0.480649       0.481009
Botswana pula                    0.054952       0.054991       0.054944        0.05468
Brazilian real                                  0.136267       0.136793       0.137001
Brunei dollar                    0.567522        0.56695       0.568362       0.567846
Canadian dollar                                 0.527187       0.528501       0.526318
Chilean peso                     0.000762       0.000766
Czech koruna                     0.035415       0.035388       0.035218       0.035314
Danish krone                     0.114995        0.11497       0.114584       0.114964
Indian rupee                     0.008202       0.008263       0.008252       0.008241
Israeli New Shekel                                             0.218434       0.217218
Korean won                       0.000522       0.000523       0.000526       0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38873        2.38846                       2.38437
Malaysian ringgit                  0.1734       0.173007       0.173252       0.173081
Mauritian rupee                  0.015991       0.015887       0.016021       0.015997
Mexican peso                                    0.039567       0.039626       0.039549
New Zealand dollar                                             0.428292       0.430033
Norwegian krone                  0.073539       0.073324       0.073279       0.074064
Omani rial                        1.89297        1.89431                       1.88859
Peruvian sol                                    0.208163       0.208975       0.208547
Philippine peso                  0.012742       0.012742       0.012771       0.012769
Polish zloty                     0.201899       0.200899       0.200865        0.20179
Qatari riyal                     0.199958       0.200099                      0.199495
Saudi Arabian riyal                              0.19423                      0.193643
Singapore dollar                 0.567522        0.56695       0.568362       0.567846
Swedish krona                    0.078112       0.077658        0.07725        0.07803
Swiss franc                      0.918651       0.917678       0.916485       0.921407
Thai baht                        0.022858       0.022881       0.022868       0.022807
Trinidadian dollar                              0.107899       0.108311       0.107765
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198188       0.198328                      0.197729
Uruguayan peso                                  0.018268       0.018307       0.018204
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

