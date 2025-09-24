BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
Sports

India see off Bangladesh to book Asia Cup final spot

AFP Published September 24, 2025

DUBAI: India secured their place in the Asia Cup final on Wednesday as Abhishek Sharma starred with 75 in a comfortable 41-run win over Bangladesh in Dubai.

The holders posted 168-6 batting first after stumbling following a quick start, but their spinners helped stifle Bangladesh to 127 all out.

The result means Sri Lanka are out of the tournament, with Thursday’s Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to decide who faces India in Sunday’s final.

Abhishek has enjoyed a remarkable start to his T20 international career with 783 runs from 22 matches at a strike-rate of 197.72.

The opener set up victory with another brilliant innings, striking six sixes and five fours in his 37-ball blitz, which ended with a run-out caused by a mix-up with captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Both Abhishek and fellow opener Shubman Gill, who made 29, started cautiously before the two took on left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, smashing 21 runs off the fourth over.

Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep final hopes alive

Abhishek reached his fifty off just 25 balls after Gill fell to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

Rishad quickly struck again with the wicket of the promoted Shivam Dube, before the dismissals of Abhishek and Suryakumar, for five off 11 balls, left India on 114-4.

Hardik Pandya ensured India reached a competitive total with a 29-ball 38 with four fours and one six.

Jasprit Bumrah struck first to send back opener Tanzid Hasan for one in the second over of Bangladesh’s chase, before Saif Hassan and Parvez Hossain Emon, who made 21, put on 42 runs to steady the innings.

But Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Parvez and Bangladesh soon lost their way as the Indian spinners took charge.

Saif, who survived four dropped catches, played a lone hand to raise Bangladesh hopes.

Kuldeep struck twice with successive balls before Nasum played out the hat-trick ball.

Saif finally fell in the 18th over for 69 to Bumrah and Bangladesh were bowled out in 19.3 overs.

Kuldeep stood out with figures of 3-18 as the left-arm wrist spinner took his tournament tally to 12 wickets in five matches.

