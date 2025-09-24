BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Markets

TSX edges higher as energy shares gain

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 09:32pm

Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by energy shares, after crossing the 30,000-point threshold for the second straight day.

Toronto’s commodity-heavy S&P/TSX composite index added 0.3% to 29,912.19 points by 10:20 a.m. ET.

The S&P/TSX smallcap index rose 1.1% after Reuters reported that the Trump administration is seeking an equity stake of as much as 10% in Lithium Americas boosting the Canadian company’s shares by 88%.

Its U.S.-listed shares jumped 85%.

“It is unclear if/how the DOE loan could be renegotiated and if there will be any legal ramifications,” J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

“It’s difficult to quantify what fair value a 10% government stake should be valued at amid unanswered questions such as what, if any, revised offtake agreement(s) could look like.”

Energy stocks led sectoral gains with a 2.3% rise, as Vermilion Energy climbed 4.7%.

Materials stocks rose as First Quantum FM.TO and Teck Resources climbed 6% and 5.5%, respectively.

Hudbay Minerals said the temporary shutdown at its Peru mill would not affect its ability to meet 2025 production and cost forecast range, sending its shares up 6.7%.

Technology shares recovered from a dip in the previous session. Open Text Corp and Constellation Software rose 4.6% and 3%, respectively, while BlackBerry gained marginally ahead of quarterly results.

Flash estimate data showed that Canada’s factory sales likely dropped 1.5% in August due to lower sales in transportation equipment and food product subsectors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had “constructive” trade talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang as the countries seek to discuss trade conflicts.

Separately, Carney said trade negotiations with the U.S. were ongoing, with remaining issues to move to a forthcoming review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

