BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rallies to one-week high on Freeport force majeure

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 07:51pm

Copper rose the most in almost three months on Wednesday, touching a one-week high, after Freeport-McMoran Inc declared force majeure at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia and said operations won’t resume until the first half of 2026.

A landslide at Grasberg, one of the world’s largest copper-gold mines, on September 8 left two workers dead, with five still missing, and prompted Freeport to suspend operations there.

The market had already priced in some supply tightness, but the update from Freeport sent benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange up as much as 2% to $10,172 a metric ton, the highest since September 16 and within a whisker of its recent 15-month high of $10,192.50.

The jump was copper’s biggest since June 26. It was last up 1.6% at $10,126 a ton.

The force majeure “should result in an immediate short-covering rally”, said Dan Smith, managing director of Commodity Market Analytics.

Copper had drifted lower before Freeport’s announcement, which also indicated that 2026 production at its Indonesian unit could be 35% lower than previously estimated, amid quiet trade before October’s week-long holiday in top metals consumer China.

The rally dragged most of the base metals complex higher. Aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,624 per ton, while zinc and lead both gained 0.2%. Nickel declined by 0.3%, while tin slipped 0.1%.

In the United States, the premium paid to buy aluminium AUPc1 on the physical market - on top of the LME price - was at a record high of $0.74 per lb, or $1,631 a ton.

The premium has almost doubled since the end of May after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the tariff on imports of the metal to 50% from 25%.

CRU senior analyst Alex Christopher said on a webinar this week that the rise in the premium had been slowed by a roughly 150,000 tons inventory build ahead of the increase in tariffs at the start of June.

“We now believe that has been consumed and that’s why we’re now seeing the full impact of the 50% tariff,” Christopher said.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper rallies to one-week high on Freeport force majeure

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Rupee’s 33-session winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

Pakistan drugmakers bet $500 million on exports as economy slows: report

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

Pakistan, Poland eye deeper cooperation in trade, energy, and mining

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Amreli Steel’s board approves restructuring of Rs22.6 billion debt

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Read more stories