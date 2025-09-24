BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi stocks soar to 5-year high on foreign ownership reform hopes

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 07:21pm

Saudi stocks rallied sharply on Wednesday following news that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) is considering allowing foreign investors to own majority stakes in listed companies, while UAE markets extended losses on broad weakness.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index surged 5.1%, recording its biggest single-day gain in more than five years, on market-wide strength after Bloomberg News reported regulators may ease the current 49% cap on foreign ownership of listed firms, a move expected to draw fresh foreign inflows in the region’s largest equity market.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank the world’s biggest Islamic lender, climbed 10%, hitting the exchange’s daily limit and marking the steepest gain in nearly two decades. Saudi National Bank also rose 10%, its largest advance since its 2014 listing.

The potential rule change may trigger over $10 billion in foreign inflows and lead MSCI to raise Saudi Arabia’s index weights, boosting demand and valuations, said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group.

However, Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco eased 0.2%, after talks to acquire a minority stake in Spanish energy firm Repsol’s renewables unit hit an impasse over a potential 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) investment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dubai’s main share index fell 1.5%, , with all sectors lower on profit-taking after a failed rebound.

Emaar Properties slipped 2.5% to a three-month low, while Emirates NBD Bank lost more than 1.5%. National Central Cooling dragged on utilities, down 3% after trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark declined 1.3%, erasing much of its recent recovery.

Aldar Properties fell 2.6% to a more-than two-month low, while ADNOC Gas dipped 0.6%.

A drop of more than 1% in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reflected reaction to possible Saudi regulatory changes, said Mohammed Ali Yasin, CEO of Ghaf Benefits at Lunate.

Qatar’s stock index ended 0.9% lower, its fourth straight decline, as Qatar Islamic Bank slid over 2% and Qatar National Bank fell 1.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index jumped 1.8%, building on the previous session’s gains, boosted by a 3.2% jump in Commercial International Bank .

------------------------------------
SAUDI ARABIA  surged 5.1% to 11,426
ABU DHABI     fell 1.3% to 9,978
DUBAI         dropped 1.5% to 5,872
QATAR         shed 0.9% to 11,079
EGYPT         climbed 1.8% to 35,949
BAHRAIN       was flat at 1,948
OMAN          advanced 0.5% to 5,114
KUWAIT        declined 0.9% to 9,424
-------------------------------------
Gulf markets MENA Gulf Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf stockmarkets Most Gulf stocks Gulf stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Saudi stocks soar to 5-year high on foreign ownership reform hopes

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Rupee’s 33-session winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

Pakistan drugmakers bet $500 million on exports as economy slows: report

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

Pakistan, Poland eye deeper cooperation in trade, energy, and mining

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Amreli Steel’s board approves restructuring of Rs22.6 billion debt

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Read more stories